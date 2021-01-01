Illustrators in Brisbane, Australia for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Brisbane, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Mark Richardson

Mark Richardson

Brisbane, Australia

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • custom type
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • texture
  • typography
  • vintage
Message
Eugene

Eugene

Brisbane, Australia $100-110k (USD)

Message

About Eugene

A passionate creative generalist specialising in human interaction design methodology and design thinking practice.

Work History

  • Lead product designer @ MVP

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Griffith University

    BCH Digital design

    2007

Skills

  • design thinking
  • game design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Azusa Okumura

Azusa Okumura

Brisbane, Australia

Message

About Azusa Okumura

My name is Azusa Okumura, a Japanese illustrator currently based in Brisbane Australia. I make bright and cheerful illustrations with a strong colour palette. My work is all about the inspiration from the Australian lifestyle and my Japanese cultural background.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • digital painting
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • procreate
Message
Pete Barr

Pete Barr

Pro

Brisbane

Message

About Pete Barr

Freelance - UX/UI/Visual/Interaction designer and front-end developer hybrid.
Judge @ The FWA

Work History

  • Freelance Interactive Designer @ NA

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • css3
  • html5
  • javascript
  • sass
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Message