Illustrators in Brisbane, Australia for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Brisbane, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mark Richardson
Brisbane, Australia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- custom type
- illustration
- lettering
- texture
- typography
- vintage
Eugene
Brisbane, Australia • $100-110k (USD)
About Eugene
A passionate creative generalist specialising in human interaction design methodology and design thinking practice.
Work History
-
Lead product designer @ MVP
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Griffith University
BCH Digital design
2007
Skills
- design thinking
- game design
- illustration
- ui
- ux
Azusa Okumura
Brisbane, Australia
About Azusa Okumura
My name is Azusa Okumura, a Japanese illustrator currently based in Brisbane Australia. I make bright and cheerful illustrations with a strong colour palette. My work is all about the inspiration from the Australian lifestyle and my Japanese cultural background.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- digital painting
- graphic design
- illustration
- procreate
Pete BarrPro
Brisbane
About Pete Barr
Freelance - UX/UI/Visual/Interaction designer and front-end developer hybrid.
Judge @ The FWA
Work History
-
Freelance Interactive Designer @ NA
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- css3
- html5
- javascript
- sass
- ui
- ui animation
- ux
- web design
- wordpress