Illustrators in Brighton, United Kingdom for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Brighton, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Oli LisherPro
Sussex, UK
Work History
-
Director @ Clever Bean Media
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- css
- digital design
- front-end development
- graphic design
- html
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- web design
Digimortal
Home • $50-60k (USD)
About Digimortal
Karapuchelo
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- 2d
- color
- isometric illustration
Robert Anderson
West Sussex • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Freelance designer @ AEI Group Ltd
2015 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- abstract
- branding
- branding identity
- digital art
- geometric
- illustration
- logo design
✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨Pro
London • $70-80k (USD)
About ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨
Fast & curious
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
NBU
Graphic Design
2017
Skills
- branding
- character design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- stickers
- vector graphics
- web design