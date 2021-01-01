Illustrators in Brighton, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Brighton, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Oli Lisher

Oli Lisher

Sussex, UK

Work History

  • Director @ Clever Bean Media

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • css
  • digital design
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • html
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • web design
Digimortal

Digimortal

Home $50-60k (USD)

About Digimortal

Karapuchelo

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 2d
  • color
  • isometric illustration
Robert Anderson

Robert Anderson

West Sussex $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Freelance designer @ AEI Group Ltd

    2015 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • abstract
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • digital art
  • geometric
  • illustration
  • logo design
✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

London $70-80k (USD)

About ✨ Lilla Bardenova ✨

Fast & curious

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • NBU

    Graphic Design

    2017

Skills

  • branding
  • character design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • stickers
  • vector graphics
  • web design
