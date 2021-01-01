Illustrators in Boston, MA for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Boston, MA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Erik Weikert

Erik Weikert

Pro

Boston, MA $130-140k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Associate Creative Director @ Pilot

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Fitchburg State College

    B.A. Communications Media

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • packaging
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
Message
Brian Reardon

Brian Reardon

Pro

Boston, MA $70-80k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

    1997 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • art Institute of Philadelphia

    Associates Degree Commercial Art

    1985

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • axure rp
  • graphic design
  • painting
Message
Rachel Wright

Rachel Wright

Boston, MA $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Rachel Wright

Running on pizza, coffee & toaster strudel.

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ DraftKings

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • visual design
Message
Madeleine McMichael

Madeleine McMichael

Pro

Boston

Message

About Madeleine McMichael

☻ Design
✿ Illustration
☻ Message me with freelance requests.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • typography
  • ui
Message