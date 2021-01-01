Illustrators in Boston, MA for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Boston, MA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Erik WeikertPro
Boston, MA • $130-140k (USD)
Work History
-
Associate Creative Director @ Pilot
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Fitchburg State College
B.A. Communications Media
2010
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- packaging
- typography
- ui
- web design
Brian ReardonPro
Boston, MA • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
1997 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
art Institute of Philadelphia
Associates Degree Commercial Art
1985
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- axure rp
- graphic design
- painting
Rachel Wright
Boston, MA • $110-120k (USD)
About Rachel Wright
Running on pizza, coffee & toaster strudel.
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ DraftKings
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- visual design
Madeleine McMichaelPro
Boston
About Madeleine McMichael
☻ Design
✿ Illustration
☻ Message me with freelance requests.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- typography
- ui