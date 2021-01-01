Illustrators in Bologna, Italy for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Bologna, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Andrea Puccini — epoch476
Bologna, ITALY • $60-70k (USD)
About Andrea Puccini — epoch476
COFFEE ADDICTED. HEAD OF DESIGN. JUDGE AT AWWWARDS & DIGITAL DESIGN AWARD. FULL TIME DAD. PROBLEM SOLVING REBEL. HELVETICA.
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Hibo
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- cover design
- creative direction
- graphic design
- logo
- poster design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Silvia SguottiPro
Bologna, Italy
About Silvia Sguotti
Silvia Sguotti. 29. Italy.
Professional Graphic Designer & Digital Artist
with more than 7 years of experience.
Work History
-
Web & Graphic designer @ Francesco Orlando
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Industrial Design | University of Ferrara
109/110
2012
Skills
- branding
- character design
- digital art
- editorial design
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- ui ux
- web design
YasminPro
Italy, Bologna • $80-90k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- development
- material design
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
3535
Rovigo, Veneto, Italy • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- brand creation
- brand strategy
- branding
- custom packaging
- layout
- layouting
- logo and branding
- naming
- packaging
- packaging design