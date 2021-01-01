Illustrators in Bogota, Colombia for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Bogota, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Michelle Smiling
Bogotá, Colombia • $<50k (USD)
About Michelle Smiling
Designer & Illustrator.
I love creating illustrations & developing personal projects :)
Work History
-
Freelance Designer @ Upwork
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universidad Privada Dr. Rafael Belloso Chacín (URBE)
Graphic Design's Lic.
2016
Skills
- branding and logo design
- editorial design
- iconographer
- illustrator
- infographic design
Leuro Studio
Bogota - Colombia. • $<50k (USD)
About Leuro Studio
Professional Design personal brand that focuses on Visual Identity and Editorial Design.
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ Unusual Minds
2019 - 2021
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- animation 2d
- brand creation
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- logo creation
- logo desing
- logotipo
- logotype
- pattern design
Sandra LealPro
Bogotá D.C. Colombia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- apparel design
- fashion illustration
- high couture
- illustration
- pattern design
- visual design
Juan Manuel Sánchez Franco
Bogotá, Colombia • $50-60k (USD)
About Juan Manuel Sánchez Franco
Graphic designer, illustrator, always open to learn new things.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding identity
- digital design
- digital illustrator
- illustartion
- logo desing
- problem solving
- vector artist