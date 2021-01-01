Illustrators in Birmingham, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Mattie Lynch

Mattie Lynch

Birmingham

About Mattie Lynch

Irish Brand Designer & Illustrator making the goods from Birmingham.
Available for freelance.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • badge
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • flat design
  • geometric
  • icon
  • illustration
Dan Baker

Dan Baker

Birmingham, UK $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Founder @ hiya

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app design
  • clean
  • designer
  • light
  • mobile design
  • responsive
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • website redesign
Elmrichdesign

Elmrichdesign

Worcestershire, United Kingdom

About Elmrichdesign

Designer from Worcestershire, with a keen interest in Illustration and branding

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Leszek Chylarecki 🤔

Leszek Chylarecki 🤔

Worcester, United Kingdom $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Lead designer for UI / UX department @ Names

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Worcester College of Technology

    Graphic design & Photography with marketing elements

    2010

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • design
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ui ux design
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • vector
  • web design
