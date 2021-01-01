Illustrators in Belfast, United Kingdom for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Belfast, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Inga Hampton

Inga Hampton

Pro

Belfast $120-130k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Cue Calendar

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d game art
  • animation
  • design
  • game design
  • illustration
  • ui design
Message
Hannah Sharp

Hannah Sharp

Belfast $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Kainos

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • University of Ulster

    Interaction Design BDes (Hons)

    2020

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Josh Whann

Josh Whann

Belfast $60-70k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Monotype

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Ulster University

    Interactive Multimedia Design

    2015

Skills

  • branding
  • customer journey mapping
  • illustration
  • information architecture (ia)
  • persona development
  • product design
  • project management
  • protoyping
  • storytelling
  • typography
  • usability testing
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • wireframe
Message
Lorinda Nuzum

Lorinda Nuzum

Belfast, United Kingdom $130-140k (USD)

Message

About Lorinda Nuzum

Illustration designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Message