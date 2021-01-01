Illustrators in Barcelona, Spain for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Barcelona, Spain on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Yan Moryachok

Yan Moryachok

Pro

Barcelona, Spain

Message

About Yan Moryachok

Hello!
If you are intrested into a work don't hesitate contact me ;)
Another account @Sailor_Johnny

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d
  • adobe illustrator
  • badges
  • character design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • stickers
  • ui
  • vector graphics
Message
David Felipe V

David Felipe V

Barcelona

Message

About David Felipe V

UI Designer from Barcelona

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app
  • mobile
  • motion
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message
Elina Cecilia Giglio

Elina Cecilia Giglio

Pro

Barcelona

Message

About Elina Cecilia Giglio

Hello! I'm an illustrator and visual designer and I love to doodle, and moving stuff. Designing thing at @Typeform from Barcelona ... before part of @mercadolibreux former @Eventbrite <3

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • communication
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Barbara Skrodzka

Barbara Skrodzka

Pro

Barcelona $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Barbara Skrodzka

Freelance UX/UI designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Peddler.com

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • user research
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message