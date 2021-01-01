Illustrators in Bangalore, India for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Bangalore, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
DStudio®Pro
Global • $80-90k (USD)
About DStudio®
Mobile App Design, Dashboard Design, Website / Landing Page Design, Product Designing, User Experience, Interaction Design.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- conceptual design
- creative direction
- dashboard
- design process
- design thinking
- freelance
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- mobile ux
- product design
- user experience (ux)
- ux strategy
- uxdesign
- web applications
Shakthi Hari N VPro
Bangalore, India • $90-100k (USD)
About Shakthi Hari N V
An autodidact designer
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ Zeta
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- Branding
- Figma
- Visual Design
- art direction
- brand identity development
- financial services
- fintech
- illustration
- layout
- problem solving
- procreate
- vector artwork
- web design
Surja Sen Das RajPro
Global • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
UX Director @ Ofspace, Bangladesh
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Metropolitan University
Bachelor in computer science engineering
2015
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- design systems
- freelance
- health industry
- interaction design
- ios app
- iphone apps
- landing page
- landingpage
- mobile app design
- real estate
- real estate industry
- travel industry
Amir SayemPro
Global • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- branding identity
- figma
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo and brand design
- logo and branding
- logo desing
- minimal design
- modern logo
- print design