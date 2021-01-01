Illustrators in Bandung, Indonesia for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Bandung, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Guntur Saladin

Guntur Saladin

Pro

Bandung, Indonesia $70-80k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Junior Illustrator @ Andelo

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Indonesia University of Education

    Fine Art Education

    2019

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mascot
Message
Ilham Maulana

Ilham Maulana

Pro

Bandung, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • UX Design
  • product design
  • ui desgin
Message
Rudy Muhardika

Rudy Muhardika

Bandung $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • creative art
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
Message
Delip Nugraha

Delip Nugraha

Cimahi, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Designer @ delipensil

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • branding
  • dashboard design
  • font design
  • iOS design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • online class
  • product illustration
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message