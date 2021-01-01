Illustrators in Baku, Azerbaijan for hire

Matanat Algaeva

Baku, Azerbaijan $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Social Media Managet @ Kainat Education Center

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Azerbaijan Architecture and Construction University

    Bachelor

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
Bahar Asgarova

Baku, Azerbaijan

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University

    Bachelor's Degree

    2014

Skills

  • appdesign
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • uidesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • uxdesign
  • web design
VALIJANOV

Azerbaijan Baku $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Designer @ Azersun Holding

    2011 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • autodesk 3ds max
  • branding and logo design
  • html5 css3
  • logo desing
  • packaging
Aqil Rzayev

Baku, Azerbaijan $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
