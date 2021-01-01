Illustrators in Baku, Azerbaijan for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Baku, Azerbaijan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Matanat Algaeva
Baku, Azerbaijan • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Social Media Managet @ Kainat Education Center
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Azerbaijan Architecture and Construction University
Bachelor
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
Bahar Asgarova
Baku, Azerbaijan
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University
Bachelor's Degree
2014
Skills
- appdesign
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo and branding
- logo desing
- uidesign
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- uxdesign
- web design
VALIJANOV
Azerbaijan Baku • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Designer @ Azersun Holding
2011 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- autodesk 3ds max
- branding and logo design
- html5 css3
- logo desing
- packaging
Aqil Rzayev
Baku, Azerbaijan • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)