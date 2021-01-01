Illustrators in Auckland, New Zealand for hire

Joe Carrington

Joe Carrington

Auckland, New Zealand $<50k (USD)

About Joe Carrington

Moses likes to draw.

Work History

  • Lead Graphic Designer & Illustrator @ Mr Vintage

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • character design
  • gif animation
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • typography
Tao Mao

Tao Mao

Auckland, New Zealand $50-60k (USD)

About Tao Mao

Hi guys, I'm a motion graphic designer and illustrator based on Auckland, New Zealand. Love to make new friends from all over the world.

Work History

  • motion graphic aritist @ Zoomslide

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Auckland University of Technology

    Graduate Diploma

    2016

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • programming
Jared MacPherson

Jared MacPherson

Auckland, New Zealand

About Jared MacPherson

I'm a UI Artist and Game Artist living in Auckland

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • game design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Isabelle Russell

Isabelle Russell

Auckland, New Zealand

About Isabelle Russell

Freelance illustrator and cartoonist creating in Auckland, New Zealand looking to get stuck into exciting new creative projects.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • affinity designer
  • affinity photo
  • cartoon
  • cartoon illustration
  • digital illustrator
  • flat illustration
  • icon
  • icon design
  • illustration
  • line art
  • logo
  • logo design
  • vector graphics
