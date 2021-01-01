Illustrators in Al Mansurah, Egypt for hire

ibrahimshamss

Al Mansurah, Egypt

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Aya Elmogy

Mansoura, Egypt

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
somia alsharawi

new damitta city , Egypt $<50k (USD)

About somia alsharawi

Hello
I’m Motion Graphics
I love design and never stop searching for new styles and new forms of
self-experience to improve my skills.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • book design
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • social media
  • storyboarding
  • typography
Mostafa Elkorashy

Al Mansurah, Egypt $<50k (USD)

About Mostafa Elkorashy

UX Designer at Reliant Technology Services

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Reliant Technology Services

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Banha University

    Graphic Design

    2021

Skills

  • Adobe XD
  • App Design
  • Figma
  • UI
  • UI Design
  • UX
  • UX Design
  • UX Research
  • XD
  • web design
