Illustrators in Al Jizah, Egypt for hire

amera gaballa

cairo ,egypt

About amera gaballa

Designer and Illustrator

Work History

  • senior illustrator @ smaat co

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • faculty of applied arts

    bachelor

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • liquid animation
  • logo
  • packaging
  • storyboarding
youssef ibrahim

cairo $<50k (USD)

About youssef ibrahim

Senior graphic designer - illustrator

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising
  • art
  • calligraphy
  • fantasy art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • sketch
  • sketching
  • social media
  • typography
  • vector graphics
  • vexel
  • vexel art
  • visual design
mai mousa

Cairo, Egypt $<50k (USD)

About mai mousa

Graphic Designer with +5 years experience..i'm seeking for a good new opportunity (mainly in logo design and branding field).
📩 DM for inquiries

Work History

  • Visual designer @ Freelance

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • calligraphy
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • product design
  • ui
khaled hosney

egypt cairo

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • logo and branding
