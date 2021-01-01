Illustrators in Abuja, Nigeria for hire

lasisi sodiq

Abuja, Nigeria $170-190k (USD)

About lasisi sodiq

Product and Visual Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Umbron

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character illustration
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
Saleem Salahudeen

Abuja $50-60k (USD)

About Saleem Salahudeen

graphic designer , user interface enthusiast
create uniquely whatever can be imagined.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • videography
Quincy

Abuja, Nigeria $<50k (USD)

About Quincy

I'm a User Experience Designer and Graphic Designer in love with Design. Specialties - Icons, Logos and Wireframes

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Ilorin

    BSc. information and Communication Sciences

    2017

Skills

  • brand design
  • content creation
  • logo design
  • public speaking
  • ux
Musa Farouk

Pro

Abuja, Nigeria. $50-60k (USD)

About Musa Farouk

Product Designer

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ BuyPower Inc(YC17)

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Igbinedion University

    Bachelor's

    2017

Skills

  • experience
  • icon
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • web design
