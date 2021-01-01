Illustrators in Århus, Denmark for hire

Martyna Szczegielniak

Martyna Szczegielniak

Aarhus, Denmark $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Freelance Graphic designer & Illustrator @ Floww Studio

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • character design
  • design for print
  • graphic and web design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • portraits
  • poster design
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
  • visual design
  • web design
Beto Garza "Helbetico"

Beto Garza "Helbetico"

Pro

Aarhus, Denmark

About Beto Garza "Helbetico"

Illustrator and Designer at Set Snail / Mexican Illustrator / Video game collector

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • print design
  • visual design
  • web design
Laurențiu Dicu

Laurențiu Dicu

Aarhus, DK $50-60k (USD)

About Laurențiu Dicu

I am passionate about Motion Graphics / Illustrations. I enjoy making illustrations, GIFs or motion graphics videos.
Available for freelance works.

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • motion graphics
  • video animation
Maria Grønlund

Maria Grønlund

Lystrup, Denmark

Work History

  • Owner/graphic designer @ Maria Grønlund

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • corporate branding
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • slogans and naming
