Biography
An AI-powered card grading platform
London, United Kingdom
Dribbble Pro Business
Member since Jun 2021
GradeX is a Business member
Upgrade to Pro Business and get your new profile along with many other perks. Learn more.
🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
An AI-powered card grading platform
London, United Kingdom
Dribbble Pro Business
Member since Jun 2021
Upgrade to Pro Business and get your new profile along with many other perks. Learn more.