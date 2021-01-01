Biography

Gemini Design hasn’t added a biography yet 🙁

NYC

Dribbble Pro Business

Member since May 2018

Gemini Design is a Business member

Upgrade to Pro Business and get your new profile along with many other perks. Learn more.

2 followers 0 following

NYC

Dribbble Pro Business

Member since May 2018

Members

  1. Toni Aguiar
  2. Marcus Skala
  3. See all 2 members

Social

2 followers 0 following