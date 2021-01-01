Hire freelance web designers in Prague

  • Mike | Creative Mints

    Mike | Creative Mints

    Prague, Czech Republic

    B studio / Game developer 2d 3d site animation flat minimal app ux vector logo ui game illustration design web
    B7 Lab / Web site design / Animation logo animation vector minimal tech flat ux ui web typography illustration sketch design
    Web site / 3D illustration 2d ui vector app flat clean ux 3d web icon illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Charlie Isslander

    Charlie Isslander

    Prague, Czech Republic

    Cosmos Network — Hero grid sdk decentralized token crypto network cosmos blockchain webdesign web illustration ux landing page website layout logo flat typography clean design
    Futured — Iconset 1.0 icon design iconography icon vector layout identity flat brand clean design
    Koncern Kurka — Rebranding flat vector branding colorful logo identity design clean typography brand
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Stefan Stefancik

    Stefan Stefancik

    Prague, Czech Republic

    Avocode Homepage grid typography footer cta testimonial header illustration drawing doodle quote hero clean
    Avocode - E-books grid dark email blog list book cover ebook book hero header typography clean
    Avocode - Enterprise cta form integrations enterprise quote section hero logos header typographic typography clean dark ui black dark
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Michael Dolejš

    Michael Dolejš

    Prague, Czech Republic

    Footshop – identity progress studio najbrt vnitroblok prague shoes brand new design illustration logo identity footshop
    Footshop – box tape typography ui vector branding najbrt illustration logo identity design studio najbrt packaging box identity tape footshop
    ACK-web-homepage-2 ux design ui design brand logo ui ux identity najbrt interface app studio najbrt website iphone design user interface
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Jan Wolinger

    Jan Wolinger

    Prague, Czech Republic

    Support GoOut
    Soapbox charity real wolinger ios app ux ui clean design desgin desing
    Soapbox real work wolinger czech fresh app ux ui clean design simple
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Filip Greš

    Filip Greš

    Prague

    Data Visualization revenue growth pink dashboard illustration animation lottie drawer big graph visualization visualisation data post blog
    Establish a relationship with your user! happy smile heart article web ux ui relationship emotion post blog lottiefiles json lottie drawer animation emoji
    Kris Animated Characters freelance jobs startup skill json couch team page landing web hire talk coffee character illustration animated drawer lottiefiles animation lottie
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Laura Reen

    Laura Reen

    Prague

    Support avatars for OnlyFans girl boy snake owl dog cat bear avatars husky animals woman female male man men avatar flat icons
    Music categories boombox speakers alternative rock and roll country hiphop music design badge award icon illustration icons
    Drip It icons coffee shop coffee bean french press backpack travel package coffee icon set icon iconography icons
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Antonin Kus

    Antonin Kus

    Prague

    Electricity Monitoring App (2020) mobile branding design tiles interface iphone button light ui clean minimal flat ios app ios device app ux ui
    Writer / Artist / Book website ios mobile book cover book gallery black illustration mockup layout editorial layout flat clean minimal editorial artsy art mobile web website ux ui
    Branding (2020) - Diamanté clean minimal heart shape vector branding logodesign logotype sexy lingerie fashion concept identity brand identity logomark brandmark brand logo ux ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Jaromir Kveton

    Jaromir Kveton

    Prague, Czech republic

    Cleevio — Brand Guidelines iconography editorial guidelines animation typography logo branding design
    Cleevio — Handbook editorial layout book identity art direction print handbook typography illustration branding design
    Cleevio — Signage Design branding art direction signage design signage icon design iconography identity design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Lukas Svarc

    Lukas Svarc

    Prague

    Ultimate Sock Manufacturer fresh manufacturer socks 3d lines landing typography layout
    Sockeasy Hero landing page manufacturer socks typography playful composition layout
    Booking Platform Website poi map platform search massage services babysitting barber booking landing typography layout
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Michaela Fiasova

    Michaela Fiasova

    Prague

    Mindflow - Brand Identity behance project case study simple minimal startup branding identity supplements lifestyle brand brand identity branding design
    Bauhealth - Brand Design app uiux ui branding agency brand agency logo brand identity startup branding branding minimal data science health app healthcare health
    Tyketo – Website webdesign uiuxdesign landingpage search event branding brand agency platform event uiux minimal
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership

