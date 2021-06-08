Hire freelance web designers in München

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 137 freelance web designers in München available for hire

  • Fabian Krotzer

    Fabian Krotzer

    München, Germany

    Logo Design Neron logo type minimal logo designer logos modern designer design creativity creative typography graphic design branding logo design logo
    Business Card XMOUND graphic design minimal typography modern designer design creativity creative business card design business cards business card businesscard
    Bottle Design Bordo France typography modern designer design creativity creative label design labels labeldesign label wine bottle winery wine label wine
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • COBE

    COBE

    Munich, Germany

    FYEO Exploration journey animation entertainment podcast uxi ios miniplayer player detailpage search ux ui fyeo munich cobe
    MPREIS Digital Storefront interface animation cobemunich cobe experience uxi ux ui münchen munich webdesign ecommerce
    Garden Finance App - Saving Goals saving investment experience fintech finance munichre animation ios interface ux ui münchen cobe
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Animation
    • Web Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lukas Hillebrand

    Lukas Hillebrand

    Munich, Germany

    SaaS Design Prototype ui ux software development software design saas
    nxo - Stickermule agency logo web
    Kohla Design System ui design free spirit sports design system tirol mountains online shop e-commerce
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Kristina

    Kristina

    Munich, Germany

    TSL Nails Spa typogaphy branding logo design beauty spa logo nail salon cosmetic logo beauty logo luxury modern logo minimal brand
    Vanilla Square luxurious beauty logo identity branding brand luxury minimalism simple design luxury logo logo design logo
    Inception modern logo design luxury cosmetic logo beauty logo simple minimalism branding logo minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nika Krivaia

    Nika Krivaia

    Munich, Germany

    Prommoto App Concept user interface
    Public Transport App Concept design app ux ui booking bus subway location navigation map ticket transport public transport
    Swimming Coach App workout user interface user experience ui training swimming sport fitness exercises health coach
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Hana M

    Hana M

    Munich, Germany

    Our body, our rules! beauty woman simple flat design illustrator illustration graphic art adobe
    Hope town nature landscape house old school 2020 colors ai place happy flat design illustrator illustration graphic art adobe retro village city
    Pure pink fantasy beauty flower home window landscape green white plant flat simple design illustrator illustration graphic art adobe
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Marius Bauer

    Marius Bauer

    Munich, Germany

    Discovery education travel exploration discovery human colour lighting concept
    Applying Moments moments smartlense human colour lighting concepts
    Introducing Moments detail features gallery light colour lighting concept
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Aiman Fakia

    Aiman Fakia

    Munich, Germany

    Pet-sitting App " SitMyPet" ios android app design cat dog animals pets interaction design prototype animation animation user experience design ui ux
    App UX Case Study " SitMyPet" prototype animation interaction design app design cat dog pets animation user experience user interface design ux ui
    Airbus Newsfeed App prototyping animation user experience user interface design ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Adrian Spiegelt

    Adrian Spiegelt

    Munich, Germany

    MPREIS Digital Storefront interface animation cobemunich cobe experience uxi ux ui münchen munich webdesign ecommerce
    Flight App münchen uiux ux ui boardingpass flight app dark mode
    adrianspiegelt.com
    • Animation
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Sebastian Schwan

    Sebastian Schwan

    Munich, Bavaria, Germany

    9 Dribbble Invites letter number lettering draft 9 nine invitations invitation dribbble invites dribbble invite dribbble giveaway invites giveaway invites invite
    Spark Honeycomb Mark lines stripes spark sparks flash lightning hexagon hive comb honeycomb design s letter rejected logo rejected logo design logodesign logo branding
    Spark Hexagon Mark honeycomb comb hive hexagon lightning flash sparks spark design rejected logo rejected logo design logodesign logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Oleg Stirbu

    Oleg Stirbu

    Munich, Germany

    Foyl Landing Page v2 colors playful kids videogame twitch stream mobile coming soon figma iphone ios fortnite app game website landing page landing web ux ui
    Game Item Details gaming transition prototype fortnite game principle ux ui figma ios interface design app animation after effects
    Game Daily Items sketch items skin gaming transition mobile prototype fortnite videogame game video ux ui figma ios interaction interface design app
    • Leadership
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.