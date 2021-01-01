Freelance Web Designers in Wrocław, Poland for Hire
Michał RomePro
Wroclaw • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer @ Opera Software
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Patryk Ilnicki
Wrocław, Poland • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android design
- design systems
- ios design
- ios ui
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Rafał OlbromskiPro
Wrocław • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Widelab
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- animation
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Tomasz TreflerPro
Wrocław, Poland • $35 (USD) per hour
About Tomasz Trefler
Senior Product Designer with over 16 years of experience in the field of UX/ UI, Branding, Product Design. Open for new opportunities!
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation 2d
- app ui
- brand strategy
- branding and logo design
- ecommerce website
- graphic design
- mobile
- product design
- protoyping
- user experience (ux)
- user experience strategy
- user interface (ui)
- web applications
- web apps
- web design