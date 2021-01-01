Freelance Web Designers in Voronezh, Russia for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Voronezh, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Zhenya Artemjev

Zhenya Artemjev

Pro

Voronezh, Russia $16 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Bang! Bang! Studio (Moscow)

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • childrens
  • childrens illustrations
  • doodle
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • japanese
  • kawaii
  • lettering
Message
Vladislav Ignatev

Vladislav Ignatev

Voronezh $10 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Дизайнер @ inlab

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • invision
  • principle
  • sketch
  • zeplin
Message
qqrlck

qqrlck

Russia, Voronezh $45 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art
  • character design
  • illustration
Message
Alexander Ustalov

Alexander Ustalov

Voronezh, Russia $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • creative direction
  • figma
  • principle for mac
  • sketch
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux research
  • uxdesign
Message