Freelance Web Designers in Volgograd, Russia for Hire

Natalie Chukhareva
Russia, Volgograd • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX @ Innova
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- icon
- iilustrations
- infography
- mobile
- motion graphics
- photo manipulation
- ui
- ux
- web design
nonelvin
Volgograd • $10 (USD) per hour
About nonelvin
Logo/3D/UI
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- identity and branding
- illustration
- logo
- logodesigner
- uidesign
- web design
Stas Kokin
Volgograd, Russia • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director @ creativebrands.ru mysuperproject.com
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3dillustration
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- illustration
- ui
- ux
- web design
Denis Samoilov
Volgograd, Russia
About Denis Samoilov
I am a graphic and web designer from Volgograd
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- web design