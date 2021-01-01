Freelance Web Designers in Vilnius, Lithuania for Hire
Alkas AleksandravičiusPro
Vilnius Lithuania • $25 (USD) per hour
About Alkas Aleksandravičius
UI / UX Designer Now available for freelance projects ↴
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- conceptual design
- landing pages
- mobile
- mobile apps
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Pijus AleksandravičiusPro
Vilnius, Lithuania • $60 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- dashboard design
- ecommerce
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web app
- web design
Vincent StaudePro
Vilnius, Lithuania • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- dashboard
- illustration
- mobile
- responsive design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
AistePro
Vilnius
About Aiste
Co-founder of @smartbydesign studio & co-founder of 'fintech branding studio'.
Brand & identity designer creating for technology and fintech products.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand architecture
- brand consultant
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- identity and branding
- identity systems
- logo
- strategic design
- strategic thinking
- strategist
- symbol design
- trademark design
- visual identity design