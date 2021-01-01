Freelance Web Designers in Victoria, BC for Hire

Miles Chic

Victoria, BC $100 (USD) per hour

About Miles Chic

Digital designer @newton_crypto

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Newton

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Vancouver Island University

    Arts Foundation

    2009

Skills

  • branded content
  • design
  • editorial content
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
David Edward Clark

Victoria, BC, Canada $100 (USD) per hour

About David Edward Clark

Graphical interface designer.
Front end programmer.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Stanislav Kryshtal

Vancouver, Canada $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile apps design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Emma Fanning

Victoria, BC

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

