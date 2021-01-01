Freelance Web Designers in Vancouver, BC for hire

Stanislav Kryshtal

Stanislav Kryshtal

Vancouver, Canada $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile apps design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Broklin Onjei

Broklin Onjei

Vancouver, Canada

Work History

  • Creative Director/Senior Graphic Designer @ Creative Invention Studio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • The Art Institute of Vancouver

    Graphic Design and Foundation for Design

    2016

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • print design
  • web design
Brook Wells

Brook Wells

Vancouver, Canada $40 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
Ben Didier

Ben Didier

Vancouver, BC

About Ben Didier

Ben Didier is an independent graphic designer and illustrator based in Vancouver, BC. Since 2006 he has specialized in branding, packaging and print projects with a focus on lettering, illustration and custom typography. Past clients include The Royal Canadian Mint, The Washington Post, Oprah Magazine, Old Spice, CBC Television and Softball Canada. From 2010–14 he worked for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and spent three years as the Senior Designer at CBC Music.

An avid cyclist, rain or shine, he overcompensates for a lifetime of cold Canadian winters by swimming in as many lakes and rivers as humanly possible each summer.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • packaging
  • typography
