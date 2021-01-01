Freelance Web Designers in Vancouver, BC for hire

About Ben Didier

Ben Didier is an independent graphic designer and illustrator based in Vancouver, BC. Since 2006 he has specialized in branding, packaging and print projects with a focus on lettering, illustration and custom typography. Past clients include The Royal Canadian Mint, The Washington Post, Oprah Magazine, Old Spice, CBC Television and Softball Canada. From 2010–14 he worked for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and spent three years as the Senior Designer at CBC Music.

An avid cyclist, rain or shine, he overcompensates for a lifetime of cold Canadian winters by swimming in as many lakes and rivers as humanly possible each summer.