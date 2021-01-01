Freelance Web Designers in Vancouver, BC for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Vancouver, BC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Stanislav KryshtalPro
Vancouver, Canada • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile apps design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Broklin OnjeiPro
Vancouver, Canada
Work History
-
Creative Director/Senior Graphic Designer @ Creative Invention Studio
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
The Art Institute of Vancouver
Graphic Design and Foundation for Design
2016
Skills
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- illustration
- packaging
- print design
- web design
Brook WellsPro
Vancouver, Canada • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
Ben DidierPro
Vancouver, BC
About Ben Didier
Ben Didier is an independent graphic designer and illustrator based in Vancouver, BC. Since 2006 he has specialized in branding, packaging and print projects with a focus on lettering, illustration and custom typography. Past clients include The Royal Canadian Mint, The Washington Post, Oprah Magazine, Old Spice, CBC Television and Softball Canada. From 2010–14 he worked for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and spent three years as the Senior Designer at CBC Music.
An avid cyclist, rain or shine, he overcompensates for a lifetime of cold Canadian winters by swimming in as many lakes and rivers as humanly possible each summer.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- packaging
- typography