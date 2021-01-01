Freelance Web Designers in Valencia, Spain for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Valencia, Spain on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Kevin van der WijstPro
Valencia
About Kevin van der Wijst
Digital Designer · Co-founder Gusta
· www.gusta.studio
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- apps
- design
- design systems
- digital design
- mobile
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
- website design
- websites
- writing
Enisaurus
Valencia, Spain • $80 (USD) per hour
About Enisaurus
Illustration works for clients like BMW, The Washington Post, Pepsi and Dropbox. Represented by Closer&Closer (US).
Work History
-
Editorial Illustrations @ The Report Company
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- advertising illustration
- character design
- commercial illustration
- editorial design
- illustration
- magazines
- motion graphics
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator
Dennis MontesPro
Valencia, Spain • $50 (USD) per hour
About Dennis Montes
Product designer working on digital products mainly e-commerce based in Spain.
For the past years I’ve done work on verticals including fashion, B2B, garden, healthcare and sound.
I help companies kick-start concepts and design focused on innovation and create products that people can use and enjoy.
Work History
-
UX - UI @ Devopensource
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- e-commerce design
- ecommerce
- figma
- mobile app ui
- product design
- sketch
- startups
- ui
- ux
- web design
Hermes Mazali
Valencia • $25 (USD) per hour
About Hermes Mazali
Senior Graphic Designer & Art Director
Work History
-
Owner freelance @ Hmazali.com
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
U.A.D.E.
bachelor's degree
2017
Skills
- branding
- digital
- illustration
- logo
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design