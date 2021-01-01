Freelance Web Designers in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia for Hire

Batzorig

Batzorig

Pro

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Hi-Pay LLC

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • National University of Mongolia

    Bachelor of Computer Science

    2019

Skills

  • brand driven illustration
  • brand identity development
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • flat illustration
  • illustration
  • vector illustration
  • web illustration
Sane Tnmc

Sane Tnmc

Pro

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelancer @ Unblast

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Mongolian University of Science and Technology

    Bachelor

    2016

Skills

  • 2d game art
  • 2d illustration
  • adobe illustrator
  • animation 2d
  • background art
  • illustator
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • infographic design
  • landscape design
  • motiongraphic
  • onboarding
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustrator
Ulziibat Nansaltsog

Ulziibat Nansaltsog

Ulaanbaatar $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Founder @ Dimative

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Computer Science & Management School Mongolia

    Bachelor

    2007

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • css
  • html5
  • jquery
  • php
  • web design
  • wordpress
moog creat

moog creat

Ulaanbaatar

About moog creat

brand identity, branding, icon, illustration, logo, packaging, print design, typography

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

