Freelance Web Designers in Timişoara, Romania for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Timişoara, Romania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Daniel Bodea / Kreatank

Daniel Bodea / Kreatank

Pro

Timisoara

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • advertising
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • creativity
  • drawing
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • web design
Message
Adrian Rus 🤺

Adrian Rus 🤺

Pro

Timisoara, Romania $45 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Cosmin Serban

Cosmin Serban

Pro

Timisoara, Romania

Message

Work History

  • Director of Design Services @ Instapage

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • UPT

    Mechanical Engineering

    2014

Skills

  • conversion rate optimization
  • creative direction
  • creative problem solving
  • director
  • flat design
  • hiring
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • manager
Message
Cristi Goia

Cristi Goia

Pro

Timisoara, Romania

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo design
  • motion ui
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message