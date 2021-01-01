Freelance Web Designers in Thessaloníki, Greece for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Thessaloníki, Greece on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Dimitris ChronopoulosPro
Thessaloniki, Greece
About Dimitris Chronopoulos
Combining creative and technical abilities and a customer focused approach, I aim at offering efficient solutions on user experience!
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Peoplecert
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Product Design
3–5 years
Skills
- information architecture
- microinteractions
- ui desgin
- user research
- ux design
- web design
Constantine Vasileiadis
Thessaloniki, Greece • $10 (USD) per hour
About Constantine Vasileiadis
Graphic Designer - Motion Designer - Illustrator. At the end of the day, just another Design Enthusiast :)
Work History
-
Freelancer @ Suge
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
University
Degree
2011
Skills
- animation
- branding
- character design
- communication design
- graphic design
- illustration
- image making
- motion graphics
- print design
- web design
Triada Koutoukou
Thessaloniki, Greece
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- color composition
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- pattern design
- research
George Atsidis
Thessaloniki, Greece
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- graphic design
- uidesign