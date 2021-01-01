Freelance Web Designers in Tehrān, Iran for hire

Tannaz Sadeghi

Tehran, Iran $30 (USD) per hour

About Tannaz Sadeghi

Product Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Snapp!

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • Central Tehran Branch

    Bachelor's Degree, Graphic Design

    2017

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Sina Amiri

Pro

Tehran, Iran $100 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustrate
  • ui
  • ui desing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • visual identity design
azin

Tehran, Iran $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • animation
  • bootstrap4
  • css3 html5
  • graphic design
  • javascript
  • jquerry
  • mobile
  • react.js
  • sass
  • sketch
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • web design
reyhane alaei

tehran

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • graphic design
  • graphic illustration
  • illustration
  • motiondesign
  • ui desing
