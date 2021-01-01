Freelance Web Designers in Tbilisi, Georgia for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Tbilisi, Georgia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Nino Lekveishvili

Tbilisi, Georgia $40 (USD) per hour

About Nino Lekveishvili

UI/UX, Art Direction

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
Ekaterine Rogava

Tbilisi,Georgia $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
Giorgi Gelbakhiani

Tbilisi

About Giorgi Gelbakhiani

Art Direction | Product Design | UI/UX

Independent Designer with over seven years of experience. Specializing and have a proficient background in Product Design, UI/UX, Applications, Digital & Print.

I can help you get things done.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • UI/UX Design
  • appdesign
  • interaction design
  • logo and branding
  • product design
  • visual identity design
Nicholas.design

Tbilisi $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • interaction design
  • uidesign
  • user experience design
  • user interface design
  • uxdesign
