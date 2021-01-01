Freelance Web Designers in Tampa, FL for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Tampa, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Logan LiffickPro
Tampa, FL • $80 (USD) per hour
About Logan Liffick
Experience Designer at DigitalOcean. Previously Zonda and Purple, Rock, Scissors.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Zonda
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
The University of Central Florida
BFA, Emerging Media, Graphic Design
2018
Skills
- animation
- branding
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
David Kovalev ◒Pro
Sarasota, FL
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- naming
- ui
- ux
- web design
Ryan FoosePro
Tampa, FL
About Ryan Foose
Designer, Sportsaholic, Random Thinker...
Wisco -> RDU -> TPA
Work History
-
Contract Designer @ Fanatics & Hat Club
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
NC State
Masters of Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- concept sketching
- graphic design
- illustration
- packaging
- sports identity
Ted KulakevichPro
Sarasota FL • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Brand Designer @ Unfold.co
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- UI Design
- branding
- icondesign
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- product design
- web design