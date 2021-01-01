Freelance Web Designers in Sukabumi, Indonesia for Hire

Ciptasmara

Sukabumi, Jawa Barat, Indonesia $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • adobe ilustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • android design
  • ios design
  • iphone x
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • wireframe
Fikri Ruslandi

Pro

Sukabumi, Indonesia

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Adalahreza 🐺

Sukabumi, Indonesia $15 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Branding @ Generos

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • app
  • brand
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • illustation
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • web
  • web design
Ariq Fikriawan Ramadhan

Sukabumi, Indonesia $15 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Orely Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • modern design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
