Freelance Web Designers in Stuttgart, Germany for Hire

About Daniel Rotter

I am a German graphic designer who is passionate about creating logos and visual identities. As a freelancer I help my clients to achieve their goals and take their business to the next level.

Since 2003 I design and create websites. During this time I was also allowed to design logos for various companies. The creation of logos has developed into a passion, so that I have specialized in this field by now.

My designs are minimalistic and clear. Simple geometry, proportions and resulting grids are part of my work and provide an aesthetic and balanced appearance.