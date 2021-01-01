Freelance Web Designers in Stuttgart, Germany for Hire
Daniel RotterPro
Stuttgart, Germany
About Daniel Rotter
I am a German graphic designer who is passionate about creating logos and visual identities. As a freelancer I help my clients to achieve their goals and take their business to the next level.
Since 2003 I design and create websites. During this time I was also allowed to design logos for various companies. The creation of logos has developed into a passion, so that I have specialized in this field by now.
My designs are minimalistic and clear. Simple geometry, proportions and resulting grids are part of my work and provide an aesthetic and balanced appearance.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- Logo Design
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- lettermark
- logo
- monogram
- web design
- wordmark
Alexander Firsov
Stuttgart, Deutschland • $60 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- interaction design
- logo
- ui
- ux
Raphael Dirr
Stuttgart • $80 (USD) per hour
About Raphael Dirr
UX/UI Design Lead working at Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Always interested in exciting new projects
Work History
-
UX/UI Design Lead @ Porsche AG
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Hochschule für Gestaltung Schwäbisch Gmünd
Bachelor of Arts
2016
Skills
- Mobile Design
- User Research
- concepting
- design consultancy
- design sketching
- design systems
- illustration
- interaction design
- interfacedesign
- mobile
- project management
- protoyping
- ui
- ux
- web design
Alana Keenan
Stuttgart, Germany
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Education
-
State Academy of Art and Design Sttuttgart
Diploma
2020
Skills
- illustration