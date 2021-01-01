Freelance Web Designers in Stuttgart, Germany for Hire

Daniel Rotter

Pro

Stuttgart, Germany

About Daniel Rotter

I am a German graphic designer who is passionate about creating logos and visual identities. As a freelancer I help my clients to achieve their goals and take their business to the next level.

Since 2003 I design and create websites. During this time I was also allowed to design logos for various companies. The creation of logos has developed into a passion, so that I have specialized in this field by now.

My designs are minimalistic and clear. Simple geometry, proportions and resulting grids are part of my work and provide an aesthetic and balanced appearance.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • Logo Design
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • lettermark
  • logo
  • monogram
  • web design
  • wordmark
Alexander Firsov

Stuttgart, Deutschland $60 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
Raphael Dirr

Stuttgart $80 (USD) per hour

About Raphael Dirr

UX/UI Design Lead working at Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Always interested in exciting new projects

Work History

  • UX/UI Design Lead @ Porsche AG

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Hochschule für Gestaltung Schwäbisch Gmünd

    Bachelor of Arts

    2016

Skills

  • Mobile Design
  • User Research
  • concepting
  • design consultancy
  • design sketching
  • design systems
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interfacedesign
  • mobile
  • project management
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Alana Keenan

Stuttgart, Germany

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • State Academy of Art and Design Sttuttgart

    Diploma

    2020

Skills

  • illustration
