Freelance Web Designers in Sochi, Russia for Hire

Alexander Laguta

Alexander Laguta

Pro

Russia, Sochi $100 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • app
  • branding
  • identity
  • logo
  • mobile
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
Laguta & Laguta

Laguta & Laguta

Agency

Russia, Sochi

Игорь Старков

Игорь Старков

Russia, Sochi $20 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile interface
  • mobile ux
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Lemone

Lemone

Sochi, Russia $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • administrator, designer @ lemone design

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • branding and logo design
  • figma
  • illustration
  • ios development
  • material design
  • mobile
  • print design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
