Freelance Web Designers in Sochi, Russia for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Sochi, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Alexander LagutaPro
Russia, Sochi • $100 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- app
- branding
- identity
- logo
- mobile
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web
- web design
Игорь Старков
Russia, Sochi • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile interface
- mobile ux
- ui
- ux
- web design
Lemone
Sochi, Russia • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
administrator, designer @ lemone design
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- branding and logo design
- figma
- illustration
- ios development
- material design
- mobile
- print design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design