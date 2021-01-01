Freelance Web Designers in Semarang, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Semarang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Aliffajar
Semarang,indonesia • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
illustrator @ one week wonders
2017 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
sebelas maret university
Bachelor of design
2017
Skills
- character design
- flat design
- flat illustration
- icon
- illustration
- isometric
- vector graphics
Maulana Farhan 🐣
Semarang, Indonesia • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI / UX Designer @ Vektora Studio
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Universitas Negeri Semarang
Computer Science
2020
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- branding and logo design
- graphic and web design
- graphic design
- illustration
- landing page
- layouting
- logo
- mobile app ui
- product design
- web design
Yosafat Kristiawan
Semarang, Indonesia • $2 (USD) per hour
About Yosafat Kristiawan
Hello!
I am Yosafat Kristiawan. I am a self-taught designer. I am available to help you with designing a logo for your brand, also designing UI/UX for your amazing app.
Please let me know if you want to collaborate with me.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Nusaputera 1
Diploma
2017
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- logo desgin
- magazine layout
- photo manipulation
- photo retouching
- photography
- photoshop editing
- poster design
- ui
- ui desgin
- uiuxdesign
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design