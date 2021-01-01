Freelance Web Designers in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Rafael Medina

Santo Domingo, DR

About Rafael Medina

Product Designer - Frontend Dev - Illustrator

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Efelyb

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic $12 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Media Revolution

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Instituto Tecnologico de las Americas

    Multimedia

    2012

Skills

  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • uidesign
  • uidesigner
  • web design
Melvyn Paulino

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic $80 (USD) per hour

About Melvyn Paulino

Pro designer, expert in typography, color, layout, visual communication, and UX. I have worked in the editorial world as to the advertising world for a decade.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • book cover
  • book design
  • book layout
  • editorial design
  • flyer design
  • graphic design
  • layout
  • logo and brand design
  • logo desing
  • magazine layout
Lisa

Santo Domingo $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • character design
  • flat design
  • game artist
  • illustration
  • mobile games
