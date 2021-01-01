Freelance Web Designers in Salt Lake City, UT for Hire
Eric HoffmanPro
Salt Lake City, Utah • $165 (USD) per hour
Work History
Mobile UX/UI Designer @ Zendesk
2011 - 2013
Specialties
Leadership
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- ios design
- iphone
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Quintin LodgePro
Salt Lake City, UT • $125 (USD) per hour
About Quintin Lodge
Designer & Founder of @non-linear. Formerly @RALLY, @Hugeinc, @SquareCapital, @Springinc +more. Past clients include Nike, Google, Visa, Spotify, Samsung, JetBlue + more.
Say hello 👋
hello at non-linear dot design
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- design
- product design
- typography
- ui
- ux
Nainoa ShizuruPro
Salt Lake City, Utah
About Nainoa Shizuru
Saved by Grace. Designer @Rally. Inspired by the great outdoors 🌲
Work History
Designer @ Rally Interactive
2018 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- design
- interactive
Reform CollectiveAgency
Salt Lake City, Utah • $165 (USD) per hour
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Leadership
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design