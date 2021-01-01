Freelance Web Designers in Sacramento, CA for Hire

Find the world's best web designers in Sacramento, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Daniel Patrick

Daniel Patrick

Sacramento, Ca $75 (USD) per hour

About Daniel Patrick

California Designer & Illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typography
Marc Caldwell

Marc Caldwell

Sacramento, CA $100 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • crestron
  • design
  • design systems
  • home automation
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • mobile app design
  • ui
  • ui design
  • user experience design
  • user interface design
  • ux
  • ux design
  • visual design
  • web design
Vlad Radchenko

Vlad Radchenko

Sacramento, CA

About Vlad Radchenko

Hey there,
When I was a kid I wanted to become an architect. At 14 I discovered web design through Webflow. Everything changed after that.

I expert in user interface, user experience, and as of recently have been getting into branding projects.

In 2020 my friends and I saw the need for professional and clean cut websites for the big businesses in our community, no local agency provided that at the time. So we started hitRefresh and got to work first servicing our church and eventually expanding beyond the Sacramento area. Today we serve clients of all calibers in both business and non-profit work.

Our minimalistic layouts and user-centered approach to design decisions, have made us the go-to agency in the Northern California area for UI/UX, web development, and branding work.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ hitRefresh Agency

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Education

  • Sierra College

    Criminal Justice

    2020

Skills

  • Figma
  • Sketch
  • Webflow
  • brand strategy
  • branding identity
  • creative direction
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Corey Lewis

Corey Lewis

Sacramento $100 (USD) per hour

About Corey Lewis

Captain & CEO @ BLACK FLAG CREATIVE. Product Experience & Interaction Designer. Photographer. Entrepreneur.

Work History

  • Captain, CEO @ Black Flag Creative, LLC

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Sacramento City College

    AA

    2011

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • app ui
  • front-end development
  • invision
  • mobile
  • mobile application development
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web developement
  • website redesign
  • website ui
  • wordpress cms
