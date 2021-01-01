Freelance Web Designers in Sacramento, CA for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Sacramento, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Daniel PatrickPro
Sacramento, Ca • $75 (USD) per hour
About Daniel Patrick
California Designer & Illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- typography
Marc CaldwellPro
Sacramento, CA • $100 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- crestron
- design
- design systems
- home automation
- ios design
- mobile
- mobile app design
- ui
- ui design
- user experience design
- user interface design
- ux
- ux design
- visual design
- web design
Vlad RadchenkoPro
Sacramento, CA
About Vlad Radchenko
Hey there,
When I was a kid I wanted to become an architect. At 14 I discovered web design through Webflow. Everything changed after that.
I expert in user interface, user experience, and as of recently have been getting into branding projects.
In 2020 my friends and I saw the need for professional and clean cut websites for the big businesses in our community, no local agency provided that at the time. So we started hitRefresh and got to work first servicing our church and eventually expanding beyond the Sacramento area. Today we serve clients of all calibers in both business and non-profit work.
Our minimalistic layouts and user-centered approach to design decisions, have made us the go-to agency in the Northern California area for UI/UX, web development, and branding work.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ hitRefresh Agency
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Education
-
Sierra College
Criminal Justice
2020
Skills
- Figma
- Sketch
- Webflow
- brand strategy
- branding identity
- creative direction
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
Corey LewisPro
Sacramento • $100 (USD) per hour
About Corey Lewis
Captain & CEO @ BLACK FLAG CREATIVE. Product Experience & Interaction Designer. Photographer. Entrepreneur.
Work History
-
Captain, CEO @ Black Flag Creative, LLC
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Sacramento City College
AA
2011
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- app ui
- front-end development
- invision
- mobile
- mobile application development
- mobile interface
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web developement
- website redesign
- website ui
- wordpress cms