Freelance Web Designers in Sacramento, CA for Hire

About Vlad Radchenko

Hey there,

When I was a kid I wanted to become an architect. At 14 I discovered web design through Webflow. Everything changed after that.

I expert in user interface, user experience, and as of recently have been getting into branding projects.

In 2020 my friends and I saw the need for professional and clean cut websites for the big businesses in our community, no local agency provided that at the time. So we started hitRefresh and got to work first servicing our church and eventually expanding beyond the Sacramento area. Today we serve clients of all calibers in both business and non-profit work.

Our minimalistic layouts and user-centered approach to design decisions, have made us the go-to agency in the Northern California area for UI/UX, web development, and branding work.