Freelance Web Designers in Rome, Italy for Hire

Beatrice Castaldo

Beatrice Castaldo

Rome, Italy $50 (USD) per hour

About Beatrice Castaldo

Digital Product Designer at @Fireart-d.
Love beauty, hate corners.

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer @ Freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Sapienza University of Rome

    Three-year's deegree

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • appdesign
  • css
  • design lead
  • html5
  • illustration
  • lead
  • mobile
  • principle
  • product design
  • protoyping
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • web design
Gaia Zuccaro

Gaia Zuccaro

Rome

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • principle
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Alessandro Cataldi

Alessandro Cataldi

Rome, Italy $50 (USD) per hour

About Alessandro Cataldi

I help companies creating professional digital products and improving their users’ experience,
while driven by curiosity and continuous quest for professional updates, in particular of UX and UI. Boosting business objectives by supporting the team of developers in search for effective and winning solutions.

Thanks to an excellent ability to organize goals and work flow, I can manage my tasks independently and connect the dots of the projects in which I am involved, managing time and contingencies efficiently. Entrepreneurial and collaborative, I love to contribute to teamwork and cooperation with other departments, with the ultimate aim of achieving the common targets.

Creative and “geek”, I like to keep up with the technologies available in my field, always bringing my self up to date with relevant field knowledge and expertise.

Work History

  • Product & UX/UI Designer @ Freelance

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Academy of Fine Arts

    Bachelor's degree, Media Art

    2016

Skills

  • interaction design
  • product design
  • ui design
  • ux design
  • web design
Gabriel Avram

Gabriel Avram

Rome, Italy

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • photo manipulation
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
