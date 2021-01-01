Freelance Web Designers in Rochester, NY for Hire

Alex Pasquarella

Alex Pasquarella

Pro

Rochester, NY

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • character design
  • design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • landscape illustration
Matt Anderson

Matt Anderson

Pro

Rochester NY

About Matt Anderson

Designer and illustrator. 1/2 of @Canopy.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
Canopy

Canopy

Agency

Rochester, NY

About Canopy

We’re a design and illustration studio based in Rochester NY.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
Rick Calzi

Rick Calzi

Pro

Rochester, NY $100 (USD) per hour

About Rick Calzi

Sr. Art Director at Partners and Napier.

Work History

  • Senior Art Director @ Partners + Napier

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • SUNY Binghamton

    bachelors degree

    2010

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
