Freelance Web Designers in Richmond, VA for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Richmond, VA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Matt Yow

Richmond, VA

About Matt Yow

Coffee, books, heavy metal. Currently Census.
Previously Vela, Intercom, Twin Forrest, Focus Lab.

Work History

  • Designer @ Focus Lab

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Savannah College of Art and Design

    BFA Graphic Design

    2013

Skills

  • brand
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity
  • logo
  • type design
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
Dan Strogiy

Richmond, Virginia $70 (USD) per hour

About Dan Strogiy

Product design at Bonfire. Available for occasional freelance work.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Brent McCormick

Richmond, VA $45 (USD) per hour

About Brent McCormick

I'm a graphic designer. I live in Richmond Virginia. I dream of becoming a fully operational human being.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • identity systems
  • logo development
  • print design
Jason L Day

Manakin Sabot $100 (USD) per hour

About Jason L Day

Creating daring and delightful experiences.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Shockoe

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Savannah College of Art & Design

    Bachelor of Fine Arts

    2000

Skills

  • artist
  • design
  • graphic design
  • illusrtration
  • mobile
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web
  • web design
