Freelance Web Designers in Richmond, VA for Hire

Matt YowPro
Richmond, VA
About Matt Yow
Coffee, books, heavy metal. Currently Census.
Previously Vela, Intercom, Twin Forrest, Focus Lab.
Work History
-
Designer @ Focus Lab
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Savannah College of Art and Design
BFA Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- brand
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- identity
- logo
- type design
- typography
- ui
- web design
Dan Strogiy
Richmond, Virginia • $70 (USD) per hour
About Dan Strogiy
Product design at Bonfire. Available for occasional freelance work.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustration
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Brent McCormickPro
Richmond, VA • $45 (USD) per hour
About Brent McCormick
I'm a graphic designer. I live in Richmond Virginia. I dream of becoming a fully operational human being.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- identity systems
- logo development
- print design
Jason L Day
Manakin Sabot • $100 (USD) per hour
About Jason L Day
Creating daring and delightful experiences.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Shockoe
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
Savannah College of Art & Design
Bachelor of Fine Arts
2000
Skills
- artist
- design
- graphic design
- illusrtration
- mobile
- mobile design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web
- web design