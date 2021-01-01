Freelance Web Designers in Recife, Brazil for Hire

Amanda Gomes

Recife, PE. Brazil

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Mari - Marte Design Studio

Recife, Brazil

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • Logo design
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • logo
  • personal branding
  • visual identity
  • visual identity design
Mário Barbosa

Recife, Brazil $20 (USD) per hour

About Mário Barbosa

Product Designer & Illustrator
📱 🎨

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Procenge Tecnologia

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • AESO Barros Melo

    Graphic Designer

    2017

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • apps
  • dashboard
  • desktop
  • interface designer
  • management
  • microinteractions
  • mobile
  • native apps
  • protopie
  • prototype
  • sketch
  • ui desing
  • user friendly
  • user research
  • uxdesign
Matteus da Costa

Recife, BR $5 (USD) per hour

About Matteus da Costa

Hi there! I have a bachelor degree in Design from UFPE/CAA. My skills allows me to be an ​​UX/UI Designer and a researcher in ​​consumer behavior.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • design systems
  • graphic design
  • product design
  • researching
  • scrum
  • social media
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • visual identity design
