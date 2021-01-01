Freelance Web Designers in Rangoon, Myanmar for Hire
koshinminn
Yangon, Myanmar • $30 (USD) per hour
About koshinminn
Branding | Graphic Design | Art Direction
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Bridge Creative Agency
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- layout
- logo
- packaging
- poster design
- template
- ui
Johnson Maung
Yangon • $10 (USD) per hour
About Johnson Maung
Write code and design for Codigo, Sleep at night.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- mobile
- sketch
linn_yan_naing
Rangoon, Myanmar • $10 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- front-end web design
- mobile app ui
- uiux
- web design
Nay Lin Aung
Rangoon, Burma • $18 (USD) per hour
About Nay Lin Aung
I'm a Graphic Designer from Burma.
Work History
-
Graphic & UI/UX designer @ uab bank
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Ministry of Culture, Burma
Diploma in Computer Art
2003
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- branding and logo design
- commercial design
- user interface (ui)