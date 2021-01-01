Freelance Web Designers in Rangoon, Myanmar for Hire

koshinminn

Yangon, Myanmar $30 (USD) per hour

About koshinminn

Branding | Graphic Design | Art Direction

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Bridge Creative Agency

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • layout
  • logo
  • packaging
  • poster design
  • template
  • ui
Johnson Maung

Yangon $10 (USD) per hour

About Johnson Maung

Write code and design for Codigo, Sleep at night.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • mobile
  • sketch
linn_yan_naing

Rangoon, Myanmar $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • front-end web design
  • mobile app ui
  • uiux
  • web design
Nay Lin Aung

Rangoon, Burma $18 (USD) per hour

About Nay Lin Aung

I'm a Graphic Designer from Burma.

Work History

  • Graphic & UI/UX designer @ uab bank

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Ministry of Culture, Burma

    Diploma in Computer Art

    2003

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • branding and logo design
  • commercial design
  • user interface (ui)
