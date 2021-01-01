Freelance Web Designers in Raleigh, NC for Hire

Philip Lester

Raleigh, NC $125 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Founder & Creative Director @ Dreamten, Inc

    2005 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • creative direction
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • uxdesign
Shaun Moynihan

Raleigh, NC $120 (USD) per hour

About Shaun Moynihan

Product design and strategy for web/mobile.

Work History

  • Product Design, Branding @ Savvy Apps

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • Logo design
  • application
  • brand strategy
  • desktop
  • mobile
  • product design
  • project management
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
Dreamten

Raleigh, NC $125 (USD) per hour

About Dreamten

Dreamten is a results focused design studio that works to help your digital business grow. We care deeply about finding simple solutions to complex problems and place a strong emphasis on craft in every detail. Clients keep coming back to us because we’re nice people and aim to deliver massive ROI.

Specialties

  • Illustration
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
Message
Billy French

Durham, NC $125 (USD) per hour

About Billy French

Lead Product Designer @pendo-io by ☀️
Illustration by 🌃

Work History

  • Sr. Product Designer @ Pendo.io

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • Savannah College of Art & Design

    BFA Graphic Design

    2011

Skills

  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • product design
  • web design
