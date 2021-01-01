Freelance Web Designers in Raleigh, NC for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Raleigh, NC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Philip LesterPro
Raleigh, NC • $125 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Founder & Creative Director @ Dreamten, Inc
2005 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- app ui
- appdesign
- creative direction
- interface designer
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- product design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- uxdesign
Shaun MoynihanPro
Raleigh, NC • $120 (USD) per hour
About Shaun Moynihan
Product design and strategy for web/mobile.
Work History
-
Product Design, Branding @ Savvy Apps
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- Logo design
- application
- brand strategy
- desktop
- mobile
- product design
- project management
- strategy
- ui
- ux
DreamtenAgency
Raleigh, NC • $125 (USD) per hour
About Dreamten
Dreamten is a results focused design studio that works to help your digital business grow. We care deeply about finding simple solutions to complex problems and place a strong emphasis on craft in every detail. Clients keep coming back to us because we’re nice people and aim to deliver massive ROI.
Specialties
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
Billy FrenchPro
Durham, NC • $125 (USD) per hour
About Billy French
Lead Product Designer @pendo-io by ☀️
Illustration by 🌃
Work History
-
Sr. Product Designer @ Pendo.io
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
Savannah College of Art & Design
BFA Graphic Design
2011
Skills
- brand identity
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- packaging
- product design
- web design