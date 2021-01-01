Freelance Web Designers in Rabat, Morocco for Hire
Omega-PixelPro
kenitra, Morocco • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
graphic designer @ 99designs
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
ibn tofail
master
2019
Skills
- brand identity pack
- business card design
- character design
- illustration
- logo design
- social media pack
Ayoub Laarif
Rabat, Morocco
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- Animation
- Illustration
- UI Design
- UX Design
- critical thinking
- html css javascript
- problem solving
- web design
Omar ZouhairPro
Rabat, Morocco
Work History
-
Head of Design @ InMoat
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Research
- b2b
- branding identity
- saas
- typography
- ui ux
- web design
Mohamed Soukarta
Rabat Morocco • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
FR Digital Specialist @ Amazon
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- html
- ui
- ux