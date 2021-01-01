Freelance Web Designers in Purwokerto, Indonesia for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Purwokerto, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Farrel Putra 🦊

Purwokerto, Indonesia $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • app design
  • web design
Nela Rosdiana 🕊️

Purwokerto, Indonesia $15 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • Visual Design
  • mobile interface
  • web design
Timotius Muliawan

Purwokerto, Indonesia

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Dekoruma

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • apps
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • research
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Mochamad Hakim Haiman

Banjarnegara, Indonesia

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

