Freelance Web Designers in Purwokerto, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Purwokerto, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Farrel Putra 🦊
Purwokerto, Indonesia • $10 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- app design
- web design
Nela Rosdiana 🕊️
Purwokerto, Indonesia • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- UI Design
- Visual Design
- mobile interface
- web design
Timotius Muliawan
Purwokerto, Indonesia
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Dekoruma
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- apps
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- research
- ui
- ux
- web design