Freelance Web Designers in Pristina, Kosovo for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Pristina, Kosovo on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Mirjeta Mustafa

Mirjeta Mustafa

Pristina, Kosovo $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Horizon Plus

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • UBT

    Bachelor Computer Science and Engineering

    2018

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UI/UX Design
  • brand identity development
  • branding and logo design
  • logo animation
  • logo deisgn
  • poster design
  • print design
  • social media marketing
Message
Gent Bekteshi

Gent Bekteshi

Prishtina, Kosovo

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Aab College

    Business Management

    2013

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
Message
Endrit Veseli

Endrit Veseli

Pristina, Kosovo $16 (USD) per hour

Message

About Endrit Veseli

Web designer /developer

Work History

  • Web Developer @ Starlabs

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web developement
Message
pikenesy

pikenesy

Pristina, Kosovo

Message

About pikenesy

UI/UX Designer & Web Developer

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Message