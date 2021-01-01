Freelance Web Designers in Pristina, Kosovo for Hire
Mirjeta Mustafa
Pristina, Kosovo • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
Graphic Designer @ Horizon Plus
2020 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
UBT
Bachelor Computer Science and Engineering
2018
Skills
- UI Design
- UI/UX Design
- brand identity development
- branding and logo design
- logo animation
- logo deisgn
- poster design
- print design
- social media marketing
Gent Bekteshi
Prishtina, Kosovo
Specialties
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
Aab College
Business Management
2013
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
Endrit Veseli
Pristina, Kosovo • $16 (USD) per hour
About Endrit Veseli
Web designer /developer
Work History
Web Developer @ Starlabs
2020 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web developement
pikenesy
Pristina, Kosovo
About pikenesy
UI/UX Designer & Web Developer
Specialties
Mobile Design
1–2 years