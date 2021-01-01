Freelance Web Designers in Pretoria, South Africa for Hire
Pamela DuursemaPro
Pretoria, South Africa • $19 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Momentum Life
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Vega School of Brand Leadership
BA Creative Communications
2016
Skills
- App Design
- UI Design
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- web design
- web ui
Ndumiso Nyoni
Johannesburg, South Africa • $35 (USD) per hour
About Ndumiso Nyoni
Motion Graphic Designer, Illustrator, Film Enthusiast
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- character design
- digital compositiing
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- vector graphics
Jackie Zhang
Pretoria • $30 (USD) per hour
About Jackie Zhang
Designer at Dot Slash
http://dotslash.digital/
|
Illustrator at home
127.0.0.1
Work History
-
UI/UX designer @ Dot Slash
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
David Briers
Centurion • $40 (USD) per hour
About David Briers
I focus on Web development/design, graphics & branding. I work closely with my clients to ensure their goals are reached.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- css
- ecommerce
- html
- psd - web
- ux ui design
- wordpress